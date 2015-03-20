WASHINGTON, March 20 The U.S. Department of
Interior said on Friday it finalized new rules to govern
drilling on federal land using a process known as fracking,
including new measures to protect groundwater.
The rules, the culmination of a four-year process, will
affect over 100,000 oil and gas wells on federally managed
lands, 90 percent of which use the hydraulic fracturing
technique.
It requires operators to validate well integrity and
maintain strong cement barriers to prevent oil leaks into water
supplies; requires firms to disclose the chemicals they use;
strengthens standards for storing waste fluids and requires
companies to submit more information before drilling.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)