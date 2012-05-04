* New proposal could come as soon as Friday - sources
* Plan would require drillers to disclose chemicals
* Standard could be blueprint for oversight nationally
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, May 3 The Obama administration wants
to clamp down on shale gas drilling on public lands and set
standards that proponents of tougher regulation hope will
provide a blueprint for drilling oversight nationwide.
Industry sources said the Interior Department could propose
a new rule on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, as early as
Friday.
The measure would require natural gas drillers to disclose
chemicals they use to frack wells, a controversial process that
involves injecting water, sand and chemicals deep underground to
extract fuel from rock formations.
Fracking has been essential to unlocking the nation's
massive shale gas reserves, but critics argue that the practice
has polluted water and hurt the environment.
The administration has said it supports shale oil and gas
development, but has also called for strong oversight.
Administration officials have said they hope the rules could
provide a template for states, which handle most of the
regulation of fracking.
The Bureau of Land Management estimates that companies use
the fracking technique on about 90 percent of wells drilled on
federal lands. But only about 14 percent of U.S natural gas
production occurred on those lands in 2010.
An Interior Department official, who did not speak for
attribution, said the administration has been clear about its
aim throughout the process.
"We intend to propose a rule that supports the
administration's goal of continuing to expand production of
America's abundant oil and gas resources on federal and Indian
lands by taking steps to ensure public confidence in hydraulic
fracturing and other technologies that will play an integral
role in our nation's energy security."
Industry and other stakeholders will have a chance to
comment on the draft before it is finalized.
A draft of the rules that leaked in February proposed that
companies disclose the "complete chemical makeup of all
materials used" in fracking fluids, a provision that has been
opposed by industry.
That draft plan also would require drillers to ensure the
stability of underground casing in wells and that waste water
from fracking does not leak into the environment.
The Environmental Protection Agency late last year issued a
draft study that said fracking fluids likely polluted an aquifer
that supplies public drinking water in Wyoming.
The energy industry has complained the draft rules were
overkill as companies were voluntarily revealing the fluids.
One of the largest natural gas drillers, Chesapeake Energy
Corp, said it has been voluntarily disclosing its
information on chemicals for nearly a year on all its wells on
public or private lands on the Web.
Other major producers include Exxon Mobil, Chevron
, and Range Resources.
(Additional reporting by Laura MacInnis; Editing by Ed Davies)