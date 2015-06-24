June 23 A U.S. judge in Wyoming on Tuesday
granted a request by four states and several energy industry
groups to temporarily stop new federal rules on hydraulic
fracturing on public lands from taking effect on Wednesday.
The Interior Department rules would require companies to
provide data on chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, or
fracking, and to take steps to prevent leakage from oil and gas
wells on federally owned land.
U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl granted a stay to the new
rules until July 22, said a representative from the Independent
Petroleum Association of America. He said the judge's decision
on a preliminary injunction sought by IPAA and other opponents
of the rules is now expected in mid-August.
IPAA and the Western Energy Alliance were joined by
Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota and Utah in seeking to stop the
new rules from taking effect.
"We are pleased the court agreed that the new BLM
regulations present serious and difficult questions that
justified a stay of these rules' effective date," Colorado
Attorney General Cynthia Coffman said in a statement.
Fracking involves injection of large amounts of water, sand
and chemicals underground at high pressure to extract fuel.
Environmental groups and some neighbors of oil and gas wells
have linked fracking to water pollution and some have linked it
to increased earthquake activity.
Industry and oil- and gas-producing states have long opposed
federal rules on fracking. Preferring to keep regulation in
state hands, IPAA and the Western Energy Alliance filed a
lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Wyoming challenging the rules
minutes after they were issued in March.
The groups said the rules were "arbitrary and unnecessary"
burdens for drillers.
Wyoming and Colorado soon followed with their own lawsuit,
arguing that the rules would infringe upon their sovereign
authority to regulate hydraulic fracturing. North Dakota also
intervened in the case against the regulations.
The groups and the states argue that allowing the rules to
move forward before the resolution of the legal challenges would
harm industry and waste state resources.
The Interior Department was not immediately available for
comment on the judge's decision.
In its brief opposing the injunction, the department argued
that companies would only be affected by the rules if they
choose to engage in fracking on federal lands.
