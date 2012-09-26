* USGS report offers no interpretation of data
* Results generally consistent with previous findings - EPA
* Wells improperly constructed - Encana
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The U.S. government on
Wednesday released the latest water quality results from a
Wyoming aquifer that federal regulators said was contaminated by
natural gas drilling, but the data will likely do little quiet
debate on the cause of the polluted groundwater.
While the United States Geological Survey report included
raw data from samples it collected from a well near Pavillion,
Wyoming, in April and May, the agency did not provide any
analysis, leaving the information open to varying conclusions.
"Interpretation was not part of the scope of the report,"
USGS spokesman Dave Ozman said.
Pavillion, Wyoming was thrust into the national spotlight
late last year when the Environmental Protection Agency released
a draft report finding that hydraulic fracturing fluids used in
natural gas drilling likely polluted groundwater in the area.
The report contradicted arguments by gas drillers that
fracking fluids have never contaminated drinking water.
Advances in hydraulic fracturing, which involves injecting
water, sand and chemicals underground to extract fuel, have
unlocked vast shale gas resources across the nation.
Environmental groups have called for more federal regulation
of fracking and some for an outright ban, saying it pollutes the
air and taints groundwater.
In response to criticism from the oil and gas industry and
Wyoming officials, the EPA agreed to work with the state
government and the USGS to retest the water before issuing its
final analysis.
The data released by the USGS on Wednesday "is generally
consistent with ground water monitoring data previously released
by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Pavillion,
Wyoming area," the EPA said in statement on Wednesday.
The EPA will soon release additional data it collected from
the wells. Once finalized, the information from the EPA and the
USGS will be submitted to for independent peer review.
Encana Corp, a Canadian company that owns the gas
field near Pavillion, said there was "nothing surprising" about
the data released on Wednesday.
Doug Hock, an Encana spokesman, said the main area of
dispute is the conclusions drawn from the data.
Encana, which has raised concerns about the adequacy of the
EPA's monitoring of wells, pointed out that the USGS was only
able to sample one of the two wells.
"This goes to the heart of concerns raised by state and
federal agencies, as well as Encana - EPA's wells are improperly
constructed," Hock said in a statement.
The USGS said it did not sample the second well because it
was not able to apply the same method it used for the first
well.