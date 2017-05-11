By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 10 A U.S. far-right online
activist credited with initially sharing on Twitter hacked
emails from the French presidential campaign of centrist
Emmanuel Macron is the latest conservative media figure to
receive White House access from the Trump administration.
Jack Posobiec, a Washington-based writer at the Rebel Media,
a Canadian online political and social news commentary platform,
attended the daily press briefing on Tuesday and later
broadcast video from the White House grounds with positive
commentary on President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of FBI
Director James Comey.
Posobiec told Reuters he first obtained temporary White
House credentials in early April, but he has submitted a request
for a permanent pass. The White House did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Cyber security experts, minority party Democrats and some
U.S. intelligence officials have grown more concerned since the
leak of Macron's emails about potential connections between
Russian organizations, including its spy agencies, and far-right
media figures in the United States who they suspect played a
role in Russian efforts to influence elections.
Two U.S. intelligence officials told Reuters this week that
they are increasingly confident that hackers with connections to
the Russian government played a role in the French election.
Macron won in a landslide on Sunday against far-right
candidate Marine Le Pen, who wanted to take France out of the
European Union and supports Russian policy in Ukraine.
U.S. intelligence agencies have also concluded that hacking
attacks on the Democratic Party and 2016 presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton's campaign were part of a Russian-backed effort
to help Republican Trump win the presidency.
Russia has denied hacking or meddling in the elections in
the United States or in France.
Posobiec told Reuters he used his Twitter account to share
information on the Macron leaks that he spotted on the social
media site 4chan. In a private Twitter message, he rejected
characterizations that he is part of the far-right media and
said he had no connections to the Russian government.
Security researchers said Posobiec was the first on Twitter
to use the hashtag #MacronLeaks, shortly after nearly 10
gigabytes of documents were posted on Pastebin, a site that
allows anonymous document sharing.
Posobiec is also close on social media to William Craddick,
founder and editor-in-chief of Disobedient Media. The two
appeared to preview the Macron leaks, said Chris Doman, a
British researcher with cyber security firm AlienVault.
On Friday, first Prosobiec and then Craddick began to
dribble out hints on Twitter that a big stash of leaked Macron
documents could be coming soon, Doman said. Disobedient Media
tweeted 22 minutes before the upload to Pastebin instructing
followers to "Fully Prepare for a major leak on Emmanuel Macron
and his close associates. This is very big, folks."
"Craddick says things about the documents before they appear
anywhere else, whereas Jack posts about them right after they
come out," Doman said.
Craddick did not respond to a request for comment sent to
his social media accounts.
Posobiec's press access is the most recent granted to a
figure prominent within the alt-right, a loosely organized group
that embraces right-wing ideologies including white nationalism.
Mike Cernovich, who ran a website with pro-Trump and
anti-Clinton content and had a large following online, has also
been given credentials.
Roger Stone, a longtime Trump ally, has promoted Posobiec's
tweets since at least last September. Stone has also frequently
promoted Cernovich.
Stone has come under scrutiny for tweeting that WikiLeaks
had damaging Clinton campaign emails before the anti-secrecy
group released them. CNN on Tuesday reported that Stone
influenced Trump's decision to fire Comey. Trump tweeted the
report was false.
Rebel Media, a subscription-based service, is the brainchild
of Ezra Levant, a lawyer and media personality who founded the
Canadian conservative site in February 2015.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz, Joseph Menn, Eric Auchard, Alastair
Sharp and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Grant
McCool)