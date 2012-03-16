* Licenses involving Thales Alenia Space held up in Congress

* Delay linked to controversial satellite sold to China

* French embassy concerned by any license delays

By Jim Wolf

WASHINGTON, March 16 U.S. lawmakers are delaying licenses for deals related to Thales Alenia Space, a France-based satellite maker, in an escalation of a dispute over a controversial satellite sale to China.

The holdup has the potential to disrupt the supply of critical satellite components and strain ties with France, an important NATO ally.

It also could foreshadow U.S. enforcement action against the joint venture that is majority-owned by France's Thales Group , with Italy's Finmeccanica SpA Group as minority partner.

High-tech sales that are subject to U.S. export controls and involve Thales Alenia Space, also known as TAS, have been stalled in Congress for months, four congressional staff members said this week.

Among the items affected is hardware for what is billed as the world's largest commercial satellite constellation - a $3 billion network dubbed "NEXT" that is being built by McLean, Virginia-based Iridium Communications Inc.

TAS has been under U.S. investigation since at least 2008 for the communications satellite it marketed as free of U.S. arms-licensing requirements.

At issue are rules that govern trade in arms, defense-related services and "dual-use" items - those with military applications that could undermine U.S. security in the wrong hands.

According to a State Department memo to lawmakers last year, TAS improperly sold the spacecraft to, among others, China, which is barred for such items under the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations, or ITAR.

The congressional go-slow on TAS-related deals dovetails with a January warning by the State Department to the company that it could face outright license denials unless it cooperates more fully in its investigation of the hardware at issue.

The department is demanding identification of all U.S. components of the satellite, not just "ITAR-controlled" parts - a matter TAS has deemed sensitive proprietary information.

Any punitive action by the United States against TAS could benefit U.S. rivals such as Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co.

PRIME CONTRACTOR

TAS is the prime contractor for 81 satellites for Iridium's NEXT network, with construction due to start next year and launches, in 2015.

Iridium would need prior State Department authorization for many reasons to work with TAS in building its network, including for coordinating its hardware and software components.

Even its technical communications, including emails or phone calls to TAS, are "likely to be covered" by ITAR, said John Ordway, a Washington lawyer who advises satellite-industry clients on U.S. export controls.

As part of the licensing process, the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee get a say before authorizations are formally proposed to the full Congress by the executive branch.

Leaders of the two panels in recent months have refrained from giving their assent for sales involving TAS to move forward in Congress, said the House and Senate staff members who asked not be identified by name because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

Iridium is not fully knowledgeable of Thales-related concerns, "but (we) are working to ensure Iridium NEXT is not impacted," Matthew Desch, Iridium's chief executive, said in an email to Reuters.

Luis Vassy, a spokesman for the French embassy in Washington, said France would "obviously be concerned by any delay that would affect French and U.S. companies."

French and U.S. officials have been in contact on this issue, he added in an email. The State Department declined to comment.

The department has been pressing TAS for two years for details of the satellites it sold as "ITAR-free," a version of its Spacebus 4000C2, according to a previously reported summary of a Jan. 24 warning letter obtained by Reuters.

The department's probe could lead to fines and a ban from the lucrative U.S. market for security goods. Willful violations of ITAR can bring criminal charges from the U.S. Justice Department.

TAS said on Thursday that the State Department was seeking to confirm that everything that had been sold to it as "unrestricted" had been properly classified by suppliers.

"We're continuing our efforts to assure the State Department that we are compliant with ITAR," Edgar Buckley, a Thales Group senior advisor and former NATO assistant secretary-general, said in a telephone interview.

The company has been unable to hand over a full list of components, he said, because of a French law barring data release that could undercut French sovereignty or be used in administrative or judicial proceedings abroad.

Export-license denials for components used by TAS could help competing U.S. manufacturers such as Lockheed, Boeing, Orbital Sciences Corp and Loral Space & Communications Inc , that together have lost as much as half their global satellite market share in recent years.

The U.S. share of global satellite exports has dropped from about 75 percent in 1995 to between 35 percent and 50 percent in the past seven years, according to Patricia Cooper, president of the Satellite Industry Association, a U.S.-based trade group. (Reporting By Jim Wolf; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)