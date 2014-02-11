WASHINGTON Feb 11 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Tuesday the United States does not see a military
solution in Syria at the moment.
In a joint news conference with French President Francois
Hollande, Obama also said Washington had delivered a strong
message to Russia regarding the well-being of Syrian civilians
in that country's civil war.
"Secretary (of State John) Kerry and others have delivered a
very direct message to the Russians that they cannot say they
are concerned about the well-being of the Syrian people when
there are starving civilians," Obama said.
He added: "Right now we don't think that there is a military
solution per se to the problem but the situation is fluid and we
are continuing to explore every possible avenue to solve this
problem."
