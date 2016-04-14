(corrects firm reference in paragraph 11 to Moore foundation
By Brendan Pierson and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, April 13 An ex-partner at a unit of
investment bank PJT Partners Inc accused of
orchestrating a $95 million scheme to defraud investors will
likely soon reach a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve the
case, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
The criminal case against Andrew Caspersen, who was arrested
two weeks ago, could be resolved within 60 days, Paul Shechtman,
his lawyer, told a judge during a court hearing in Manhattan in
a related U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit.
"It doesn't cry out that it's a triable case," Shechtman
said.
Caspersen, who had worked at PJT Partner's Park Hill Group
since 2013, was charged with securities fraud and wire fraud in
a criminal complaint filed last month.
Caspersen, 39, was released on a $5 million bond after his
arrest. Prosecutors in a filing on Monday said he is currently
"hospitalized in a secure unit" of a Manhattan hospital.
Prosecutors said Caspersen sought $24.6 million from a
foundation affiliated with hedge fund Moore Capital Management
and $400,000 from one of the fund's employees, saying he would
invest it in a secured loan to a private equity fund.
Instead, Caspersen used the money for personal options
trading, losing $14.5 million in the process, authorities said.
Other funds went to cover up unauthorized wire transfers at his
company, according to the criminal complaint.
The fraud, which involved fake email addresses and a
misleading domain name, began last July and continued through
last month, when Caspersen sought another $20 million from the
foundation and $50 million from a private equity firm,
prosecutors said.
Moore Charitable Foundation has said it has worked closely
with U.S. authorities in "helping to bring this massive fraud to
light."
During the period at issue, Caspersen worked at Park Hill,
which he joined in 2013. The advisory firm was spun off from
private equity group Blackstone Group LP in October. It
is now part of PJT Partners, founded by veteran dealmaker Paul
Taubman.
PJT Partners, which has fired Caspersen, in a regulatory
filing on Friday said its internal investigation found a "small
number" of victims beyond the Moore foundation, including
Caspersen's relatives and friends, who made $14 million in
payments in his schemes.
PJT said Caspersen, a graduate of Princeton University and
Harvard Law School, also replaced $8.9 million in legitimate
invoices Park Hill prepared with false ones, allowing funds to
be misdirected.
