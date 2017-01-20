(Adds information on sentencing)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Jan 19 A former portfolio manager at
Visium Asset Management LP was convicted of securities fraud on
Thursday, following a trial that stemmed from a federal
investigation that led to the New York-based hedge fund's
closure last year.
Stefan Lumiere, whose sister was married to Visium founder
Jacob Gottlieb when he worked at the hedge fund, was found
guilty by a federal jury in Manhattan of conspiracy, securities
fraud and wire fraud charges.
The verdict came after less than two hours of deliberations
by the 12 jurors. Eric Creizman, Lumiere's lawyer, told
reporters his client would likely appeal, while Lumiere's family
reacted angrily to the verdict.
"Obviously this is a court of law, not a court of justice,"
said Alexandra Lumiere Gottlieb, who Jacob Gottlieb filed for
divorce from in 2012.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff scheduled Lumiere's
sentencing for May 23.
The trial follows a probe of Visium that prompted the $8
billion firm's wind-down and charges against three others,
including Sanjay Valvani, a portfolio manager who committed
suicide in June after being accused of insider trading.
Prosecutors said Lumiere, 46, and others conspired from 2011
to 2013 to mismark the value of securities held by a bond fund,
which invested in debt issued by healthcare companies and which
in 2012 reported peak net assets of $471.5 million.
Lumiere and others rigged the process of valuing the Visium
Credit Opportunities Fund's distressed-debt holdings by, among
other things, obtaining sham quotes from brokers, who gave them
the inflated values they wanted, prosecutors said.
"Lumiere put garbage into the process, and garbage got spit
out right back to investors," Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua
Naftalis told jurors during his closing argument earlier on
Thursday.
Creizman countered that Lumiere had no incentive to
knowingly break the law, calling him the "low man on the totem
pole" at Visium, where his boss thought he did a poor job and
where Gottlieb was in the midst of divorcing Lumiere's sister.
"Stefan Lumiere had no motive to commit this crime," he said
in his closing argument.
At trial, prosecutors called as cooperating witnesses
Christopher Plaford, who pleaded guilty in June, and Jason
Thorell, a former trader who reported his concerns to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
According to court testimony, Thorell, who at the Federal
Bureau of Investigation's direction recorded Lumiere, is seeking
a potential financial reward under the SEC's whistleblower
program.
The case is U.S. v. Lumiere, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-cr-00483.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr
and Lisa Shumaker)