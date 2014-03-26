March 26 An international theft ring used stolen
bank account information to create fake ATM cards and withdraw
money from cash machines in Chicago and the surrounding area,
federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Seventeen people were accused of stealing about $200,000
from ATMs and another $50,000 by laundering the money between
May 2011 and September 2012, according to a 29-count indictment,
the U.S. Attorney's office in Chicago said in a statement.
The indictment named 15 people in the United States and two
men in Bulgaria, Radoslav Pavlov, 36 and Mihail Petrov, 41.
Pavlov and Petrov were accused of stealing bank information
and personal identification numbers from unsuspecting account
holders and sharing that information with several people in the
Chicago area, according to prosecutors.
The information was encoded on magnetic strips of blank or
recycled bank cards that were then used to withdraw money from
area ATMs, prosecutors said.
The withdrawn cash was laundered through BG Center Rodina, a
business that offers money wire services in the suburb of
Norridge, according to authorities.
Among those arrested in the scheme was BG Center's owner,
Emil Gospodinov, 44, of Chicago, who was charged with four money
laundering counts and a count of money laundering conspiracy.
Another man, Gheorgui Martov, 39, of Schiller Park, a
Chicago suburb, was charged with 22 counts of wire fraud, four
counts of money laundering and a count of money laundering
conspiracy. Martov and his wife, Temenuga Koleva, 37, also were
charged with obstruction of justice for destroying computer
files and internet browsing history, authorities said.
Altogether, the FBI arrested 13 people in and around Chicago
and the two men were taken into custody in Bulgaria on Tuesday.
One defendant was already in state custody while another
defendant remains a fugitive, prosecutors said.
