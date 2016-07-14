By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 14 The former chief executive of
Kit Digital Inc was extradited on Thursday from Colombia to face
U.S. charges that he engaged in a wide-ranging market
manipulation and accounting fraud scheme at the now-bankrupt
technology company, prosecutors said.
The extradition of Kaleil Isaza Tuzman, a former Goldman
Sachs analyst who achieved brief fame as an internet
entrepreneur, came a day after prosecutors announced charges
against three other people connected to Kit Digital.
Those newly-announced defendants include Omar Amanat, an
investor in media, finance and technology companies, who
authorities say participated in fraudulent schemes involving Kit
Digital. He pleaded not guilty.
Tuzman, 44, arrived in the United States on Thursday
afternoon, according to a spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara.
Lawyers for Tuzman did not respond to requests for comment.
Tuzman was arrested in September in Colombia, where he had
been working on a luxury hotel project, at the request of U.S.
authorities. Tuzman was then detained in conditions that at
times drew his lawyers' complaints.
His arrest came after he was indicted along with Robin
Smyth, Kit Digital's former chief financial officer, for
engaging in a scheme from 2010 to 2012 to deceive investors and
regulators about the company's financial health.
Prosecutors also alleged that Tuzman, as CEO of the digital
video company, helped run a scheme with a hedge fund manager
from 2008 to 2011 to artificially inflate Kit Digital's share
price and trading volume.
After Tuzman and Smyth resigned in 2012, the company that
November announced it would restate financial results going back
to 2009. The company was later delisted and ultimately filed for
bankruptcy in April 2013.
Two individuals have pleaded guilty in the Kit Digital
investigation and have agreed to cooperate with authorities,
including Smyth, who pleaded guilty in March to charges
including securities fraud.
The case is U.S. v. Tuzman, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-536.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)