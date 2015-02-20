Feb 20 The founder of coal company L&L Energy
Inc was sentenced to five years in prison Friday for lying to
U.S. regulators about who was operating the company and issuing
shares to Chinese investors without disclosing the existence of
a regulatory probe.
Dickson Lee, 66, pleaded guilty to two counts of securities
fraud in September and was sentenced in federal court in
Seattle, Washington.
L&L Energy, which had all of its operations in China and
Taiwan, also pleaded guilty in January.
Prosecutors said Lee falsely reported in U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission filings that he had a chief financial
officer in place, as well as adequate internal controls, in an
effort to get the company listed on a national stock exchange.
In addition, Lee issued 730,000 shares of stock to
third-party investors whom Lee then instructed to sell the stock
in order to generate revenue for the cash-strapped company,
authorities said. Lee, however, failed to disclose that the SEC
had already opened an investigation into the company, according
to prosecutors.
Lee's lawyer, Russ Aoki, said in an email that Lee had tried
his best to make L&L successful and accepted his sentence with
"his head up."
"It was his creation, his job, and most of all his passion,"
Aoki said. "But Mr. Lee recognizes now that he did not have the
experience to run a rapidly growing publicly traded company."
Lee is facing a parallel civil case by the SEC.
An investor class action filed against the company for false
filings and other misconduct in New York federal court recently
settled for $3.5 million and is awaiting final approval from a
U.S. judge.
The case is U.S. vs. Lee et al., U.S. District Court for the
Western District of Washington, No. 14-24.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)