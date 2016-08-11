NEW YORK Aug 11 A U.S. regulator on Thursday
charged Matrix Capital Markets LLC and its founder, Nicholas
Mitsakos, with having fraudulently raised money from investors
who were misled into believing the San Francisco firm was larger
than it was and had a successful track record.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Mitsakos
solicited investors by touting annualized returns ranging from
20 percent to more than 66 percent that were actually based on a
hypothetical portfolio, and claiming he invested as much as $60
million when he never managed anywhere near that sum.
Mitsakos raised about $2 million from a Cayman Islands-based
asset manager as a result of his fraud, and misappropriated
about $800,000, the SEC said in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)