WASHINGTON, July 30 California-based medical
device manufacturer NuVasive Inc. has agreed to pay $13.5
million to resolve allegations that it caused healthcare
providers to submit false claims to Medicare and other federal
health programs for spine surgeries, the Justice Department said
on Thursday.
The company had marketed its CoRoent System to the providers
for surgical uses that were not approved by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration, the department said. NuVasive also paid
kickbacks to physicians for using the CoRoent System, the
department said.
The settlement did not determine liability.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Lisa Lambert)