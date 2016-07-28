Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON, July 28 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday it had frozen the assets of the operator of a Utah-based Ponzi scheme that raised more than $207 million from investors worldwide, mainly in the United States, India and Russia.
In a complaint filed in federal court in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, the SEC alleged that Traffic Monsoon LLC and Charles Scoville, its only member, falsely represented the company as a successful advertising firm, but raised more than 99 percent of its funds from new investors.
Scoville began Traffic Monsoon in October 2014 as a combination internet traffic exchange and pay-per-click program and signed up more than 162,000 investors globally, the federal regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)