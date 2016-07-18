By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, July 18
NEW YORK, July 18 A former portfolio manager at
Visium Asset Management LP pleaded not guilty on Monday to
charges that he engaged in a scheme to defraud investors by
inflating the value of a bond fund and overstating its
liquidity.
Stefan Lumiere, 45, entered his plea to conspiracy,
securities fraud and wire fraud charges in federal court in
Manhattan, about a month after he was first arrested in
connection with the investigation.
The charges stemmed from a probe that has already resulted
in two people pleading guilty and insider trading charges
against Sanjay Valvani, a portfolio manager at Visium who
committed suicide in June following his indictment.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff scheduled a trial for Lumiere
on Dec. 19. Eric Creizman, Lumiere's attorney, outside of court
said he planned to fight the charges.
"We're ready to go forward and do what we have to do and get
him exonerated," Creizman said.
The probe prompted New York-based Visium, which under
founder Jacob Gottlieb came to manage about $8 billion, to last
month announce it would close down its flagship fund and sell
another portfolio to asset manager Alliance
Bernstein.
Prosecutors said that from 2011 to 2013, Lumiere and two
other Visium employees participated in a scheme to each month
mismark the value of securities held by a fund that invested in
debt issued by healthcare companies.
Prosecutors said the mismarking caused the fund's net asset
value to be overstated often by tens of millions of dollars each
month, resulting in higher payments to Visium and bigger bonuses
for Lumiere.
The scheme also had the effect of deceiving investors into
believing the bonds were relatively liquid, when they actually
were entirely illiquid, prosecutors said.
Authorities said Lumiere's co-conspirators included
Christopher Plaford, a Visium portfolio manager who oversaw the
fund from its inception through its liquidation in 2013.
Plaford pleaded guilty on June 9 to charges related to the
mismarking and has agreed to cooperate with
authorities.
He also pleaded guilty to participating in an insider
trading scheme with Valvani that prosecutors say made $25
million based on tips about U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approvals of generic drug applications.
Valvani had plead not guilty before his death.
The case is U.S. v. Lumiere, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-cr-483.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)