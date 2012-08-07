WASHINGTON Aug 7 Freddie Mac reported
on Tuesday a second-quarter profit due to a decline in credit
losses and said the government-controlled mortgage firm did not
need additional funds from the U.S. Treasury to keep the company
solvent.
The government's second largest mortgage financier said it
earned $3 billion for the three months ending June 30, compared
with the net income of $577 million in the prior period.
Freddie Mac and its larger sister company Fannie Mae
were taken over by the government in 2008 after
ballooning mortgage losses at the companies posed a risk to the
financial system.
As required under the terms of the takeover, Freddie must
make 10 percent dividend payments on the government loans every
quarter, similar to how credit card borrowers must make minimum
monthly repayments.
The company said its second-quarter income was sufficient to
make a $1.8 billion dividend payment to the U.S. Treasury.
