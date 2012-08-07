WASHINGTON Aug 7 Freddie Mac reported on Tuesday a second-quarter profit due to a decline in credit losses and said the government-controlled mortgage firm did not need additional funds from the U.S. Treasury to keep the company solvent.

The government's second largest mortgage financier said it earned $3 billion for the three months ending June 30, compared with the net income of $577 million in the prior period.

Freddie Mac and its larger sister company Fannie Mae were taken over by the government in 2008 after ballooning mortgage losses at the companies posed a risk to the financial system.

As required under the terms of the takeover, Freddie must make 10 percent dividend payments on the government loans every quarter, similar to how credit card borrowers must make minimum monthly repayments.

The company said its second-quarter income was sufficient to make a $1.8 billion dividend payment to the U.S. Treasury.

