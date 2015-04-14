(Updates with details on case, comment from executives)
By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 14 Former Freddie Mac
Chief Executive Officer Richard Syron and two other executives
have agreed to settle a lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission accusing them of misleading investors ahead
of the 2008 financial crisis.
The accord, disclosed in a Tuesday filing with federal court
in Manhattan, resolves one of the most prominent enforcement
actions to spill out of the crisis.
The settlement was unusual, allowing the three executives to
continue to deny wrongdoing. Lawyers for the defendants called
the terms favorable.
The agreement, approved by U.S. District Judge Richard
Sullivan, came as witness depositions were about to end.
Like other regulators, the SEC has been criticized for not
holding enough top executives liable for activities leading up
to the financial crisis and mortgage meltdown.
Freddie Mac lost more than $85 billion from 2008 to 2010,
including more than $50 billion in 2008 alone. The mortgage
financier and its rival, Fannie Mae, were put into a
conservatorship by the federal government in 2008.
Under Tuesday's accord, Syron will pay $250,000, former
chief business officer Patricia Cook will pay $50,000, and
former vice president of credit policy Donald Bisenius will pay
$10,000.
Their lawyers said insurance would cover the payments, which
were characterized not as penalties but donations to an
unrelated settlement fund involving Freddie Mac from 2007.
The deal effectively bans Syron, Cook and Bisenius from
serving as CEOs or chief financial officers for 12 months to 24
months by barring them from signing forms associated with those
roles.
Andrew Ceresney, the SEC's enforcement director, said the
"settlement's limitations on future activities and financial
payments reflect an appropriate resolution of the matter."
Syron said he was "relieved and gratified" by the deal, and
Bisenius said the agreement "vindicates me completely."
Steven Salky, Cook's lawyer, said his client was "extremely
pleased" with the deal.
Syron, Cook and Bisenius were sued by the SEC in 2011, as
the agency launched a similar lawsuit against three ex-Fannie
Mae executives, including former CEO Daniel Mudd.
The SEC said from May 2007 to August 2008, Syron, Cook and
Bisenius misled investors into believing Freddie Mac had far
less exposure to subprime mortgages than actually existed.
While Freddie Mac disclosed it had $2 billion to $6 billion
in subprime loans on its books, the SEC said the actual exposure
was $141 billion and grew to $244 billion by June 2008.
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Syron,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-09201.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Jeffrey Benkoe)