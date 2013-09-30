Sept 30 Government-owned mortgage giant Freddie
Mac said on Monday it has named James Mackey, a top
executive at Ally Financial Inc, as its chief financial officer.
Mackey will replace Ross Kari, who announced his retirement
from Freddie Mac in December 2012, and will report to chief
executive officer Donald Layton.
Since June 2011, Mackey has served as Ally's finance chief.
In a separate announcement, Ally announced that corporate
treasurer Christopher Halmy will succeed Mackey effective
November 8.
Like Freddie Mac, Ally has operated for years under heavy
government ownership, and Mackey's track record at a company in
a similar situation to Freddie Mac will prove "extremely
valuable" in his new position, Layton said in a statement.
Freddie Mac reported a $5.0 billion profit in the second
quarter, its second largest ever.
Lawmakers are currently debating proposals regarding how the
U.S. government should exit its stake in Freddie Mac. A stake
the government has held since the financial crisis in September
2008, when it rescued the failing mortgage finance company.
President Barack Obama urged Congress in an August speech to
overhaul Freddie Mac and its larger, sister company Fannie Mae,
which own or guarantee more than half of all U.S. mortgages,
though such a process would likely take years.