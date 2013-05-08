Swiss firms set goals to get more women into top roles
ZURICH, March 7 Swiss firms from food and beverage giant Nestle to banking groups UBS and Credit Suisse pledged new goals on Tuesday to support and promote women.
WASHINGTON May 8 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 provider of U.S. mortgage money, said on Wednesday it posted its second largest quarterly profit in company history in the first quarter due to rising home prices, falling mortgage delinquencies and increased refinance activity.
For the first three months of the year, Freddie Mac reported net income of $4.6 billion, up from $577 million in the year-ago quarter.
The company paid $5.8 billion to the U.S. Treasury Department in the first quarter under the terms of its government bail-out, and it said it would face another $7 billion payment in June.
* Co, Honda announced executive structure for their joint venture company, Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC
March 7 A variety of online services from Microsoft Corp suffered outages for several hours on Tuesday across Western Europe and the Eastern United States, according to the company's technical support sites.