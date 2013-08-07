WASHINGTON Aug 7 Freddie Mac, the
government-owned mortgage finance company, on Wednesday said it
is considering legal action against Richmond, California, if the
city uses eminent domain to seize mortgages of local residents
who owe more than their properties are worth in a bid to keep
them in their homes.
The northern California city recently sent notice to the
holders of more than 620 so-called underwater home mortgages in
the city, asking them to sell the loans to the city. It would
buy the mortgages for 80 percent of the fair value of the homes,
write them down and help the homeowners refinance their loans.
"Our sense is that those so-called voluntarily loan sales
would not be very voluntary," said Freddie Mac's general counsel
William McDavid in a conference call with reporters to discuss
the company's second-quarter financial results. "They're loan
sales under pressure - in fact, under a threat of seizure by
eminent domain. We would consider taking legal action."
Freddie Mac and its larger sister company, Fannie Mae, are
some of the biggest buyers of private home-loan bonds. The two
government-backed companies' finances would be affected if the
eminent domain plan went forward and wiped out the worth of
those bond investments.
"Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are investors in these
securities. This is an issue that we are discussing," said
Denise Dunckel, a spokeswoman for the companies' regulator, the
Federal Housing Finance Agency.
Both companies, operating under conservatorship since they
were taken over by the government in 2008 during the financial
crisis, would need the Federal Housing Finance Agency's
permission to take legal action against the city of Richmond and
possibly block the eminent domain seizures. The FHFA itself has
previously raised concerns with an approach like Richmond's.
Using eminent domain in this fashion to force banks and
other investors to sell mortgages is novel. Historically cities
have used the power to force the sale of properties if they
obstruct the construction of a project deemed beneficial to the
wider community, such as a road or bridge.
Richmond is working with San Francisco-based Mortgage
Resolution Partners, a private investment firm that has been
pitching the plan to U.S cities and municipalities for more than
a year. MRP, raising money from private sources, would work with
the city to obtain the financing to buy the distressed mortgages
and restructure them. MRP would receive a fee for every troubled
loan it restructured under the plan.