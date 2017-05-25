(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
LONDON, May 25 U.S. freight movements have
started increasing again, which should help boost consumption of
distillate fuel oil in 2017 and 2018.
The tonnage of freight moved by road, rail, barge, pipeline
and air cargo has been increasing year on year since October,
after stagnating for much of 2015/16 (tmsnrt.rs/2qSDLAJ).
Freight movements hit a new record in February, before
slipping slightly in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of
Transportation Statistics (tmsnrt.rs/2rTVx58).
Most freight is hauled by equipment that uses diesel
engines, or jet turbines in the case of air cargo.
Freight is therefore the main driver for consumption of
fuels refined from the middle of the crude oil barrel, including
distillate fuel oil and jet fuel.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts that
distillate consumption will increase by 80,000 barrels per day
in 2017 and a further 90,000 in 2018.
By contrast, the agency forecasts gasoline demand will be
flat in 2017 and grow just 30,000 barrels per day in 2018
(“Short-Term Energy Outlook”, EIA, May 2017).
Forecast growth in distillate consumption is largely due to
stronger freight demand, where a cyclical recovery is being
driven by a general normalisation of business inventories as
well as specific improvements in the oil, gas and coal sectors.
INVENTORY RATIOS
Freight movements were sluggish during 2015 and 2016 as U.S.
businesses tried to reverse an unplanned build up in inventories
of raw materials, work-in-progress and finished goods all along
the supply chain.
The ratio of business inventories to sales climbed from 1.28
in January 2013 to a peak of 1.41 in March 2016, according to
the U.S. Census Bureau (tmsnrt.rs/2rTNyVO).
Manufacturers, distributors and retailers cut back on new
orders in an effort to reduce stocks to a more normal level.
After struggling in 2015, destocking finally began to pay
off with inventory ratios turning down from April 2016 and
falling to 1.35 by December.
With better inventory control, manufacturers, wholesalers
and retailers have shown more confidence to increase their
orders and freight deliveries are picking up.
SHALE OIL AND GAS
Freight movements have also been strengthened by the
resurgence in the oil and gas sector, where the number of active
rigs has more than doubled in the last 12 months (tmsnrt.rs/2rkF9NT).
The number of rigs drilling for oil and gas has increased
from a low of just over 400 at the end of May 2016 to more than
900, according to oilfield services company Baker Hughes.
Drilling and well completion need large amounts of equipment
and materials, including sand, water and steel drill pipe, to be
delivered to remote sites, usually by rail and road.
Oil and gas drilling also supports distillate consumption
directly because diesel-electric generators provide power for
drilling rigs as well as auxiliary supplies for heating,
lighting and other operations.
COAL REVIVAL
Finally, freight movements are increasing thanks to an
increase in demand for coal deliveries from U.S. power producers
after a slump in 2015/16.
Coal-fired electricity generators struggled with their own
unplanned build up of coal stocks between 2014 and March 2016 as
a result of competition from cheap natural gas and a very mild
winter in 2015/16.
New coal deliveries from the mines were cut sharply as
generators sought to manage down their stockpiles to more normal
levels.
Roughly two-thirds of coal moves from mine to power plant by
rail, while coal shipments account for about a third of all
tonnage carried by the major railroads.
So the slump in coal deliveries had an immediate and
significant impact on freight volumes across the rail network
and a corresponding impact on diesel demand.
By September 2016, however, coal stocks had been reduced to
more normal levels and coal consumption was increasing in
response to higher natural gas prices (tmsnrt.rs/2rkrpmm).
Railroad coal deliveries have been rising swiftly according
to carload data from the Association of American Railroads
(AAR).
The number of coal cars hauled by the major railroads was up
by more than 18 percent in the first 20 weeks of 2017 compared
with the same period in 2016 (“Weekly rail traffic report”, AAR,
May 20).
Just as the downturn in freight movements during 2015/16 hit
diesel demand especially hard, it is now contributing to a sharp
cyclical recovery.
Gasoline accounted for most growth in U.S. fuel demand
during 2015/16 but diesel will probably account for most growth
in 2017/18.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)