NEW YORK Jan 24 Moody's Investors Service
downgraded its credit ratings on most of the lease-supported
bonds issued by California city Fresno to junk at Ba1 from Baa2,
the rating agency said.
Moody's said late on Wednesday that Fresno's A3 issuer
rating was confirmed, but the outlook remained negative on all
ratings. Fresno is the fifth-largest city in California with a
population of about 500,000.
"The negative outlook reflects the city's narrow financial
position and limited prospect for improvement in the near-term,
amid the ongoing risk for added financial pressure from a weak
local economy," said Moody's.
The rating agency added that the city's depleted reserves
limit its financial flexibility and that further spending cuts
could prove more difficult.
Although the typical horizon for an outlook revision is 18
months, Moody's said it is likely to revisit Fresno's ratings
midway through the current fiscal year, Moody's said.
The downgrade affects around $300 million of bonds.
Moody's cut to Ba1, or "non-investment grade speculative, the
ratings on Fresno's Series 2002, Series 2004 A, B, C; Series
2008 A, C, E F and Series 2009A Lease Revenue Bonds. Moody's
also downgraded to Ba2 from Baa2 the ratings on the city's 2006A
Convention Center bonds, 2002 Pension Obligation Bonds and 2002
Judgment Obligation Bonds.
"The four notches between Fresno's issuer rating and the
ratings on these lease secured obligations reflect the city's
exceedingly weak financial position, the above average burden of
these obligations on the city's finances and the continued
weakness of the city's economy," the rating agency said in a
statement.