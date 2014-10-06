UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW YORK Oct 6 A spokesman for American Securities LLC, a private equity firm that bought a major stake in the second-largest U.S. yarn producer late last year, said on Monday that recent management changes at the manufacturer were unrelated to the purchase.
The management changes at Frontier Spinning Mills Holding Corp. were planned prior to the acquisition by American Securities in December 2013, a spokesman for the New York-based private equity firm told Reuters in an email on Monday.
The company on Friday said it had promoted Frontier's president to replace a retiring chief executive officer, who will remain involved with the company's board of directors, along with four other appointments. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources