WASHINGTON Nov 16 The U.S. Treasury Secretary
on Wednesday offered a heartfelt defense of the Financial
Stability Oversight Council made up of the heads of the major
regulatory agencies, which is often criticized by Republicans
and could be under threat next year.
The council was created in 2010's Dodd-Frank Wall Street
reform law, which President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants
to revise. The council's powers would be severely limited under
legislation from Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling that
is expected to act as a blueprint for Trump's revisions after he
is inaugurated in January.
At the council's final public meeting of the year, Lew, who
serves as its chair said it was fundamental to protecting the
safety and soundness of the financial system and that the
council has made the federal government better equipped to
respond to risks and potential financial shocks.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)