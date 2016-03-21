WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council on Monday said it was examining liquidity and redemption risks to the financial system.

During a conference call, officials discussed "potential risks to U.S. financial stability from asset management products and activities" and "potential financial stability risks related to liquidity and redemption risks," according to a short statement.

The council, created by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform legislation, "expects to provide a public update on its analysis this spring." (Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chris Reese)