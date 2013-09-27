WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission on Friday said it settled charges that generic
drugmaker Actavis Inc's proposed $8.5 billion purchase
of Warner Chilcott Plc would be anticompetitive.
As part of the proposed settlement, Actavis has agreed to
sell all rights and assets to three oral contraceptives and an
osteoporosis treatment, the commission said.
The drugs involved are generic Femcon FE; Loestrin 24 FE and
its generic equivalents; and Lo Loestrin FE and its generic
equivalents, all contraceptives; and Atelvia and its generic
equivalents.