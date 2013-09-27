By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Federal regulators on Friday
removed a roadblock to drugmaker Actavis Inc's purchase
of Warner Chilcott Plc after Actavis agreed to sell all
rights and assets related to three oral contraceptives and an
osteoporosis treatment.
The Federal Trade Commission said it settled charges that
the $8.5 billion deal would be anticompetitive because of the
companies' stranglehold on certain drugs.
As part of the proposed settlement, Actavis agreed to sell
all rights and assets related to generic Femcon FE, Loestrin 24
FE and its generic equivalents, and Lo Loestrin FE and its
generic equivalents, all contraceptives; and the osteoporosis
treatment Atelvia and its generic equivalents.
The commission said Actavis and Warner Chilcott are the only
significant manufacturers of generic Femcon FE, a chewable oral
contraceptive tablet that contains progestin and estrogen.
Without a remedy, the proposed deal would have eliminated
competition between them in the market for the drug, and "the
reduction in the number of suppliers likely would have a direct
and substantial effect on pricing," the FTC said.
Warner Chilcott sells the branded drugs Loestrin 24 FE, Lo
Loestrin FE and Atelvia, but no company currently sells generic
versions. According to the FTC complaint, Actavis is likely to
be the first generic supplier to compete with Warner Chilcott's
branded versions of those drugs.
"The merged firm would have the ability to delay the entry
of Actavis' generic product in each of these markets," the
commission said.
The FTC's proposed consent agreement is subject to public
comment through Oct. 28.
Shareholders of the two companies approved Actavis' proposed
purchase earlier this month. The companies have said the deal is
expected to close early in the fourth quarter.
Actavis shares were at $144.69, up 1.4 percent, and Warner
Chilcott shares were at $23.17, up 1.4 percent, in afternoon
trading.