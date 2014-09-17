WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission said on Wednesday it will send more than $1.79
million in refunds to consumers allegedly defrauded in a credit
counseling/debt management scam.
The defendant, Andris Pukke, and his companies, AmeriDebt
and DebtWorks, allegedly deceived consumers about their fees,
misrepresented that AmeriDebt was a non-profit organization, and
falsely promised to teach consumers how to handle their credit
and finances, the FTC said.
Consumers affected by Wednesday's announcement will receive
checks of up to $725.10. The agency has already returned about
$15 million to other AmeriDebt consumers.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey)