BRIEF-Bebe Stores says exploring strategic alternatives
* Bebe Stores Inc - Bebe has retained B. Riley & Co as its financial advisor
WASHINGTON, July 2 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday discount retailers Dollar Tree Inc and Family Dollar Stores Inc have agreed to sell 330 Family Dollar stores to settle the regulator's charges that Dollar Tree's proposed $9.2 billion acquisition of Family Dollar would likely be anticompetitive.
The FTC said the stores will be sold to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
March 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Wednesday: