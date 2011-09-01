* Crude oil demand still driving up U.S. gasoline prices

* Consumers hit badly between September 2010 to June 2011

* OPEC's affect on prices limited - FTC

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 Crude oil prices continue to be the main driver of U.S. gasoline prices, U.S. antitrust regulators concluded in a report issued on Thursday.

"Crude oil costs were the largest -- and most volatile -- component of gasoline prices since 2005. State, Federal, and local taxes, on the other hand, were a very stable component,"the Federal Trade Commission said in its report.

This FTC report builds on a 2005 report, which found that sharp rises in U.S. gasoline prices since 2004 were due to growing global crude oil demand and not consolidation in the oil industry.

The U.S. weekly average gasoline price increased $0.89 per gallon, from $2.68 to $3.57, between early September 2010 and late June 2011, the report said. This hurt consumers by costing an average U.S. household around $60 per month.

The report also examined the impact that OPEC has had on world oil supplies. Between 1974 and 2010, OPEC's global production has fallen from 54 percent to 42 percent while it's reserves were up 70 percent.

"Recent economic research suggests that OPEC has some ability to affect prices, but that OPEC's effectiveness as a cartel is limited," the FTC said.

Separately, the FTC launched an investigation earlier this summer to check if certain petroleum market participants were practicing anticompetitive, manipulative, or fraudulent acts that hurt consumer interest.

(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio)