* Crude oil demand still driving up U.S. gasoline prices
* Consumers hit badly between September 2010 to June 2011
* OPEC's affect on prices limited - FTC
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 Crude oil prices continue to
be the main driver of U.S. gasoline prices, U.S. antitrust
regulators concluded in a report issued on Thursday.
"Crude oil costs were the largest -- and most volatile --
component of gasoline prices since 2005. State, Federal, and
local taxes, on the other hand, were a very stable
component,"the Federal Trade Commission said in its report.
This FTC report builds on a 2005 report, which found that
sharp rises in U.S. gasoline prices since 2004 were due to
growing global crude oil demand and not consolidation in the
oil industry.
The U.S. weekly average gasoline price increased $0.89 per
gallon, from $2.68 to $3.57, between early September 2010 and
late June 2011, the report said. This hurt consumers by costing
an average U.S. household around $60 per month.
The report also examined the impact that OPEC has had on
world oil supplies. Between 1974 and 2010, OPEC's global
production has fallen from 54 percent to 42 percent while it's
reserves were up 70 percent.
"Recent economic research suggests that OPEC has some
ability to affect prices, but that OPEC's effectiveness as a
cartel is limited," the FTC said.
Separately, the FTC launched an investigation earlier this
summer to check if certain petroleum market participants were
practicing anticompetitive, manipulative, or fraudulent acts
that hurt consumer interest.
