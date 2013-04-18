WASHINGTON, April 18 Three women lawyers at the
U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division are on the short
list to fill a Democratic vacancy on the Federal Trade
Commission, according to sources knowledgeable about the
process.
The FTC normally has five commissioners and no more than
three can be from the same party. The four incumbents include
two Democrats and two Republicans.
The candidates are said to include Leslie Overton, formerly
a partner at Jones Day and now a deputy assistant attorney
general; Terrell McSweeny, formerly on Vice President Joe
Biden's staff and now chief counsel for competition policy at
the antitrust division; and Jamillia Ferris, formerly at
Covington & Burling LLP and now the chief of staff at the
antitrust division, the sources said.
Two sources also said that Melissa Maxman, from the law firm
Cozen O'Connor, was also on the short list. Maxman, a litigator
who has been at the firm four years, is a co-chair of Cozen
O'Connor's Antitrust Practice Group.
The best known of the three and most likely pick appears to
be Overton, who has reportedly been on the short list for
previous top antitrust positions.
Overton, at the American Bar Association's spring antitrust
meeting this month, brusquely rebutted suggestions that there
were conflicts between President Barack Obama's health reform,
which urges efficiency, and antitrust enforcement, which can
reject mergers that would reduce competition.
The FTC's main mission is the promotion of consumer
protection and the elimination and prevention of
anti-competitive business practices.
The current vacancy was created when Edith Ramirez, a law
school classmate of President Barack Obama, who was elevated to
the chairmanship after the departure of Jon Leibowitz in
February.
The commission's other Democrat is Julie Brill. Rounding out
the group are Republicans Maureen Ohlhausen and Joshua Wright.
McSweeny, Maxman, Overton and Ferris either declined comment
or did not return telephone calls seeking comment. The FTC did
not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.
The commission is in the process of considering several key
mergers, including the proposed Office Depot Inc deal to
buy rival OfficeMax Inc ; Tesoro Corp's purchase
of a BP Plc refinery in gas-price sensitive California;
and television ratings company Nielsen Holdings NV plan
to buy Arbitron Inc, which dominates radio ratings.
In the case of a 2-2 vote, no action is taken on the FTC's
various cases. This has created concern the commission could be
deadlocked until a fifth member is appointed.
The agency also works on online privacy issues, which can
pit companies against consumers and has tackled intellectual
property issues, including the problem of companies with patent
portfolios filing frivolous infringement lawsuits.
Obama will nominate the commissioner, but the position does
require Senate confirmation.