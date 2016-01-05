NEW YORK Jan 5 Mutual funds pitched to retail investors as hedge funds for the everyman promise to shield them from market gyrations, but many in 2015 proved just as exposed to market risks as their plain-vanilla counterparts.

In fact the gap between the best and worst performers among alternative mutual funds has grown so big that picking one might entail risks similar to those that investors seek to avoid.

"Manager selection is always important and especially important in alternatives," said Lawrence Restieri Jr., an executive at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. "You just end up with a wider range of outcomes."

Last year, 64 alternative mutual funds were liquidated or merged into other funds, compared with 40 funds that were weeded out in 2014, according to a Reuters analysis of Morningstar Inc data.

Whitebox Advisors LLC, a hedge fund firm that lists efficient risk reduction as its top investment principle, last month became the latest money manager to close its mutual funds to new investors. The largest of the shuttered funds, Whitebox Tactical Opportunities , shed a fifth of its value over the last year, according to Morningstar.

In a market with few clear winners and many underperforming stocks and other assets, many funds struggled with a basic task: picking winning stocks.

Many bet on losers and made things worse by selling short those that turned out to be the winners.

"It was a really tricky market where it was easy to get tripped up," said Morningstar alternatives analyst Jason Kephart.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see more closures if it continues to be a challenging environment," he said.

The "liquid alts" have grown in popularity since the financial crisis as financial advisers marketed the funds to investors as investments that do not move in tandem with stock and bond markets - particularly when both assets are losing value.

Assets of U.S. alternative funds tracked by Morningstar grew to $212 billion last November from $87 billion in November 2009 and consumers invested a net $18.3 billion in those funds through November, roughly at par with $19 billion in 2014.

To limit swings in price, their managers use hedge-fund like strategies, including trading in futures, commodities, and short-term rates.

But unlike hedge funds, the "liquid alternative funds" do not lock in investors for set periods, allowing them to pull out money at any time. That may force managers to sell into a tumbling market to the detriment of longer-term performance.

WINNING QUARTET

In fact many such funds came under pressure during the stock market's sell-off in August and in a year of negligible gains across financial assets and products many alternative mutual funds did even worse, posting negative returns. (Graphic:tmsnrt.rs/1mRc9ap)

One challenge was that very few stocks delivered the bulk of the gains. So few that investors coined a term "FANG" for the winning quartet of Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc and Alphabet Inc, better known as Google .

In addition, many of the alternative investments turned sour. Small companies trading at apparent discounts lost even more; exposure to China, energy and commodity markets as well as high-yield debt, all brought losses.

The Whitebox fund's managers have conceded that despite their goal of avoiding "high-risk assets" it was their selection of losing stocks that hurt their portfolio the most.

The firm's largest bets against stocks at the end of September included those against FANGs - Netflix and Amazon, which were up 11 and 32 percent respectively in the fourth quarter, according to Morningstar.

"They basically just got it wrong where the risks were, and they bought things that looked cheap but kept getting cheaper," Kephart said.

In contrast, some of the top performers, such as Vanguard Market Neutral, which was up 5.5 percent last year, picked their losers well. Among its largest shorts at the end of November were several of last year's worst performers, including Platform Specialty Products Corp, Keurig Green Mountain Inc, and Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

In all, however, the long/short equity subset of alternative mutual funds fell 0.9 percent for the year to Nov. 30, while the comparable hedge fund category was up 0.2 percent in the same eleven months.

Among the laggards is MainStay Marketfield , which was once the top-selling alternative mutual fund, but has delivered strongly negative returns for each of the past two years.

Neither MainStay nor Whitebox executives were available to comment for this story.

Yet while fund launches have slowed and closures increased, BlackRock Inc, Blackstone Group LP, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and others have continued to roll out new alternative mutual funds.

With fees of about 1.7 percent of assets per year, according to Lipper, they can be highly profitable for managers. At BlackRock, for instance, alternatives - including such products as hedge funds - account for just 3 percent of assets but 8 percent of so-called "base fees," which includes what the firm charges to manage the money.

While typical actively-managed funds usually charge 1.1 percent and those that track an index 0.8 percent, alternative funds cost less than the "two-and-20" common to hedge funds - two percent of assets and 20 percent of gains.

And last year's shake-out might just what the market needed after years of rapid growth, Morningstar's Kephart said.

"People were in such a rush to get in, raise money and figure out the actual performance part later."

Now, he says, we are finding out who is worth the money.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)