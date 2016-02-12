By David Randall
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 12 The sharp contraction in global
stock markets over the last six weeks has been welcome news to
fund managers who say that high prices kept them on the
sidelines over the past year.
"Clearly the market is moving away from risk overall, and
we'll take the opportunities it gives us," said Robert Marvin,
co-portfolio manager of the Hood River Small Cap Growth fund.
One of his favorites: optical communications company
Lumentum Holdings Inc, which makes cables that can
transmit data and video at much faster speeds. Shares of the
company are up 4.5 percent year-to-date after the company beat
earnings estimates on Feb 4.
Even with the selloff, stocks as a whole are not much
cheaper based on valuations. The S&P 500 now has a trailing
price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.1, near its historical
average, even as earnings have fallen by 3.9 percent so far this
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
As a result, fund managers are picking up individual
companies that have been on their watch lists, rather than
broadly buying.
Colin Morton, a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton,
said his fund has added 4 new positions in the last two weeks
after largely not buying last year. He would not name the
specific stocks, but said the group included chemicals companies
and asset managers.
"Only a few months ago these companies were trading on
valuations that were too high, but now we're seeing share prices
down 30 to 50 percent," Morton said.
Amazon.com Inc, Netflix Inc, and
Google-parent Alphabet Inc carried the overall S&P 500
last year, yet did so largely by catapulting to valuations that
left many fund managers too skittish to buy.
Amazon, for instance, hit a trailing P/E ratio of 1,510.24
on December 28th, capping a year in which its stock jumped by as
much as 125 percent. After falling 25 percent since the start of
the year, the stock now trades at a trailing P/E of 406.2, its
cheapest valuation since October 2012, though still about 20
times more than the benchmark S&P 500.
The decline in valuations makes the share prices of holdings
such as Alphabet and Facebook more attractive, said Tom
Lettenberger, senior portfolio manager with BMO Global Asset
Management.
"These companies are highly profitable and now have
valuations that we consider reasonable," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall)