By Werner Renberg

NEW YORK Nov 21 It's never been possible to get everything you wanted in one mutual fund. If you wanted a high yield, you couldn't have the safety of principal. If you wanted a fund whose dividends would regularly provide you above-average current income, you couldn't be certain that the income would grow faster than inflation. If you accepted a lower yield with high-quality stock funds, you couldn't expect the share price to go up when the stock market went down.

But then Jon B. Lovelace, chairman of Capital Research and Management Company, came up with an idea to create a mutual fund that would try to give investors at least some of the best of all possible worlds: Capital Income Builder (CAIBX.O). Lovelace died on Wednesday at age 84, about eight months before the $71 billion fund celebrates its 25th anniversary.

It is a fitting tribute that Capital Income Builder accomplished Lovelace's objectives -- despite wars, recessions, financial crises, bear markets, "corrections," and "bubbles" -- by outperforming targeted benchmarks and keeping shareholders ahead of inflation.

How did Lovelace pull off the feat? It started back in 1986 after a chat about individual and institutional investing with actress Stefanie Powers (see link.reuters.com/nek84s), president and co-founder of the William Holden Wildlife Foundation. Her comments about her search for an ideal strategy for the foundation and herself ignited an idea: A fund that "would deliver above-average and growing income with reduced risk in declining market periods and reasonable participation in rising markets."

Within a year, Lovelace launched Capital Income Builder with two primary investment objectives -- current income that exceeds the average yield of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index along with a growing long-range income stream. The fund's secondary objective: significant capital growth.

Lovelace also assigned it an informal, apparently unprecedented objective: increased income dividends every calendar quarter.

"It remains an informal goal of ours," says James B. Lovelace, known as Jim, who is Lovelace's older son and vice-chairman and principal executive officer of Capital Income Builder.

To meet the fund's objectives, 90 percent of assets are allocated to income-producing securities. At least 50 percent are invested in common stocks, picked for current yield and potential for increased dividends along with capital appreciation.

When interest rates and dividend yields on quality stocks and bonds are as low as now, Capital Income Builder's above-average results warrant a look, especially if growing income and appreciation potential are important to you.

--Higher yields. The portfolio is generally invested from 50 to more than 70 percent in equities. With the Federal Reserve's easy monetary policy limiting the yield boost that bonds can provide, lifetime annual yields have ranged from 5.6 percent to as low as 3 percent.

These yields (which reflect sales charges, if any) have unfailingly topped the S&P 500's -- by as much as 200 basis points (2 percent) in some years. The fund yielded 3.44 percent on October 30, more than 100 basis points above the Barclays Capital's investment-grade bond index.

Jim Lovelace sees no need now to incur the risks of U.S. junk bonds or non-dollar denominated bonds to find more yield. "In the environment today, we are generally finding enough attractive equity investments -- in the 4 to 6 percent yield vicinity that bonds would normally occupy -- to allow us the income flexibility to also seek more rapid growth at more modest yields," he said in an interview shortly before his father's death.

At the end of September, telecom's 8.8 percent of net assets was the largest share of any industry; AT&T (T.N) and Verizon (VZ.N) had its biggest slices. Tobacco, led by Philip Morris International (PM.N) -- the fund's largest individual position on October 31 at 3.4 percent -- and Altria (MO.N), was second.

The other largest sectors: Oil, gas & consumable fuels (Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Conoco Phillips), pharmaceuticals (Novartis NOVN.VX and Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N)), and electric utilities (Scottish and Southern Energy).

--Growing annual income. Dividend income, adjusted for reinvested capital gains, increased in all but three of 22 years (2003, 2004 and 2009) through 2010. Its 4.05 percent annualized growth rate for this period was ahead of both the consumer price index's 2.8 percent rise and the 3.9 percent increase in dividends paid by S&P 500 companies.

"(We were) trying to maintain a yield in an environment of historically low dividend yields and declining interest rates," Lovelace explained, recalling the challenges for Capital Income Builder from 2001, a recession year, when corporate dividend payments declined as S&P 500 earnings per share were halved and the Fed slashed its federal funds rate target from 6.5 to 1.75 percent.

-- Increased quarterly dividends. Through September, dividends on original shares -- to investors who took them in cash -- rose in 79 of 96 quarters (after adjustments for reinvested capital gains distributions) while total dividends per share of S&P 500 companies were up in 54.

Owing largely to falling interest rates and, in the recent past, also to widespread corporate dividend cuts and omissions, the fund's dividends were flat in nine quarters and down in only eight.

--Above-average returns. Reflecting reinvested distributions as well as capital growth, Capital Income Builder's Class A shares posted an average annual total return of 9.6 percent before (and 9.3 percent after) the maximum 5.75 percent sales charge, well above the S&P 500's 8.3 percent, from inception through October.

Their lowest yearly performance was a loss of 30.1 percent in 2008, when the S&P was down 44.7 percent, and the highest gain was 25.1 percent in 1991, when the index soared to 37.6 percent. And that's just as Jon Lovelace had imagined that day in 1986: "reduced risk in declining market periods and reasonable participation in rising markets."

