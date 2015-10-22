BOSTON/NEW YORK Oct 22 A failure by Washington
leaders to raise the federal debt ceiling by next month could
test whether new regulations have made money market mutual funds
more robust.
With $2.7 trillion in assets, money funds play a key role in
the financial system as purchasers of corporate and government
debt used to fund short-term operations. Some funds' managers
were rattled when past debt showdowns cast doubt on the payment
schedules of U.S. Treasury securities they held, though
investors ultimately stayed with the funds.
Now Republicans in the U.S. Congress are once again
resisting requests to raise the federal debt ceiling, leading to
concerns the U.S. Treasury Department might not have enough cash
to make interest payments due mid-November. The Treasury on
Thursday decided to postpone a scheduled auction of two-year
notes, citing the borrowing limit.
The threat of payment interruptions has already caused
one-month T-bill rates to jump temporarily. This
time, industry analysts say, money funds could face an extra
squeeze because of reforms passed in 2014 that have sponsors
converting funds into ones that hold more government-backed
debt, which in the worst case could lose value if Washington
seizes up.
More than $200 billion in funds are in the process of
conversion, according to Peter Crane, who tracks the
money-market industry, potentially shifting assets to the area
that could be affected by a protracted debt-ceiling battle.
"If you have a debt showdown, the new rules are going to
raise the risk," said Crane, publisher of the cranedata.com
website. On the other hand the government money funds did not
face big withdrawals during prior debt debates, a record Crane
said could reduce the stakes for the industry this time around.
Still the situation is a somewhat ironic outgrowth of new
rules going into effect in 2016. These were passed with an eye
to strengthening so-called "prime" funds for institutional
investors that hold a wide range of debt, including corporate
paper, and which caused the biggest problems during the
financial crisis.
Starting next year these funds will allow their net asset
values to vary, or float away from the traditional $1-per-share
mark, as a way to get investors used to day-to-day fluctuations.
Regulators allowed safer-seeming government funds to keep
their traditional $1 per share value, however. They also
exempted those funds from new rules that give fund boards new
powers to limit withdrawals in times of stress, unless the
government funds previously disclosed those abilities to
investors.
Because investors prefer the fixed value and dislike
withdrawal limits, funds including the $116 billion Fidelity
Cash Reserves Fund have begun to convert from prime
funds into government funds that are limited to the likes of
treasuries and debt issued by agencies such as Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac. This potentially exposes more assets to
Washington's foibles.
As of Sept. 30, the Fidelity fund had 41 percent of its
portfolio in U.S. government agency paper, up from 12 percent in
June, though it has reduced its holdings of Treasuries to 4
percent from 6 percent in June.
Fund analysts say another issue is the leeway given to
government fund sponsors on whether to assume new powers to
limit withdrawals, which could leave their hands tied in a
crisis.
Fidelity and Federated Investors Inc have said they
will not adopt the new limits on certain funds, and pledges like
those "remove some potential arrows from the quiver that you
might want to use in a moment of overwhelming stress," said
Barry Weiss, director for Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
Deborah Cunningham, Federated's chief investment officer for
global money markets, said other SEC rules would still enable
the funds to limit withdrawals in a crisis.
She also noted how institutional money fund holdings of
Treasuries and other government securities have not changed much
since 2013, suggesting the new rules have not had a big impact
on the market. Lipper data shows institutional government money
funds held $327 billion at Sept 30, down from $349 billion at
the end of October 2013, for instance.
"The impact of the reforms has not been felt from a
supply-demand perspective," Cunningham said.
Fidelity spokeswoman Sophie Launay said its policies reflect
the preferences of its investors who want access to funds with
stable asset values and not subject to withdrawal limits. Of the
debt ceiling debate, she said, "We closely follow market events
and developments. We are comfortable with the positioning of our
money market mutual funds."
Fund analysts and executives say it is hard to predict
exactly how disruptive events in Washington could become, and
most still expect some type of deal. Jerome Schneider, head of
the short-term and funding desk at Pacific Investment Management
Co., said money managers learned from previous crises to avoid
risky securities and said high demand for Treasuries should
stabilize money markets.
A problem for any fund manager would be if the value of
holdings like Treasury bills declined because of missed
government interest payments, said Greg Fayvilevich, a Fitch
Ratings director.
A manager holding those securities, he said, either would
have to take a loss or hold them and hope for a quick
resolution. "It will be a dilemma," Fayvilevich said.
Fitch pointed to the $9.3 billion Vanguard Admiral Treasury
money market fund as one exposed to a debt-ceiling
fight, with 44 percent of its portfolio invested in Treasuries
maturing in November, including $1.6 billion of notes maturing
Nov. 15.
Vanguard spokesman David Hoffman said the company is
monitoring the situation in Washington, saying: "We remain
confident in the prudent and conservative approach to managing
our money market funds."
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston)