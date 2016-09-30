NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. money market funds own
small holdings of debt issued by Deutsche Bank AG as
traders speculate about its future after the U.S. Justice
Department imposed a $14 billion fine for its misselling of
mortgage-backed securities.
The tiny holdings of Deutsche Bank short-term debt
diminishes the likelihood of repeating the massive sale of
Lehman Brothers' securities by money funds to meet heavy
redemption amid the collapse of the U.S. investment bank during
the global credit crisis eight years ago.
At the end of August, prime money market funds, which had $1
trillion in assets, held $2.7 billion of Deutsche Bank
securities, according to data compiled by the U.S. Office of
Financial Research.
