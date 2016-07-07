By David Randall
| NEW YORK, July 7
dividends find themselves wading into the shares of consumer
companies that typically attract investors looking for growth
instead.
One big reason for the move: traditional yield-heavy sectors
like utilities and telecoms are trading at some of their highest
valuations on record relative to the broad market. Fund managers
see more to gain by buying companies that may offer capital
gains alongside growing dividends at a time of low unemployment
and an improving housing market.
Also, some consumer stocks look relatively cheap at a time
when Amazon.com Inc and fast online shopping have been
threatening to upend the retail sector.
"We've been nibbling at very high quality discretionary
companies that are now cheaper because of 'Brexit' and worries
about Amazon," said Ramona Persaud, a co-portfolio manager of
the $7.8 billion Fidelity Equity-Income fund.
Companies that look poised to grow their dividends thanks to
improving free cash flows are one standard deviation cheaper
than traditional income-oriented companies measured by either
price to earnings or price to book, she added.
Overall, income-oriented funds have 10.1 percent of their
portfolios invested in consumer discretionary companies, up from
8.1 percent three years ago, according to fund-tracker
Morningstar. Cruise line operator Carnival Corp and big
box retailers Home Depot Inc and Best Buy Co Inc
are among those seeing new interest from income-oriented
managers.
Each company offers a yield of 3.6 percent or less, on par
with the 3.8 percent yield of utility-giant Duke Energy Corp
. At the same time, Duke trades at a trailing price to
earnings ratio of 21.6, compared with a 15.1 P/E of Carnival,
which increased its dividend by 17 percent in April. The broad
S&P 500 trades at a trailing P/E of 19.6, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Scott Moore, a portfolio manager of the $37 million Buffalo
Dividend Focus fund, said his fund holds Home Depot in
large part as a play on the housing market that will not be hurt
by online shopping.
"This is a company in the discretionary space that's not
going to be disrupted by Amazon," Moore said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by David Gregorio)