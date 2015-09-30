By Tim McLaughlin
| BOSTON, Sept 30
BOSTON, Sept 30 One-in-four U.S. large-cap
mutual funds have increased their stakes in energy companies
this year and many have suffered heavier losses than their peers
as a result of ill-timed bets.
The moves into shares of frackers, refiners and integrated
oil conglomerates reflect a gamble that the sector will rebound
after rising supply and slowing global growth triggered a nearly
60 percent slide in crude prices since the middle of 2014.
But so far, the gambit has not paid off.
"We are kind of holding our nose to buy them, but we see
value there," said Ernesto Ramos, who oversees about $15 billion
in large-cap equity assets at BMO Asset Management. "We've been
selling the defensive part of the portfolio exposed negatively
to higher interest rates, such as consumer staples and
utilities, and making room for what we see as a slow but gradual
recovery in world growth."
BMO's Large-Cap Value Fund boosted it energy exposure to 13
percent from 10 percent at the end of February after buying more
shares of ExxonMobil Corp and refiner Valero Energy Corp
, for example.
With oil prices down, ExxonMobil is seen as a defensive play
because its refineries and chemicals manufacturing can benefit
from lower input costs and offset lower profits from crude
production.
Shares of Exxon and other oil majors, such as Chevron Corp
and ConocoPhillips are hardly doing any better
than the S&P 500 Energy Index, which is down 25 percent this
year.
Exxon shares are off 21 percent, while Chevron and Conoco
are down 32 percent and 34 percent, respectively, reflecting
expectations that the global crude supply glut will persist,
ultimately weighing on their returns.
A Reuters analysis of 265 actively managed large-cap funds
with at least $500 million in assets and combined assets of
about $1.8 trillion, revealed that 25 percent of them increased
their energy sector bets this year.
That overall group of funds produced an average return of
minus 7.17 percent so far this year, according to Lipper Inc, a
Thomson Reuters company. And three-quarters of the funds that
increased their exposure to energy performed worse than the
overall average. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/mug75w)
INVESTOR PULLOUT
Investors have not been pleased with the shift, pulling
nearly $27 billion from funds that increased exposure to energy,
according to Lipper data. Those which did not, saw about the
same amount of net investor withdrawals, but over a larger
number of funds with nearly five times more in assets, Lipper
data shows.
BMO's Ramos said managers and investors have to remain
patient with their energy picks.
"We think we will eventually be rewarded with these stocks,"
he said.
The $2 billion Ridgeworth Large Cap Value Equity Fund
made among the biggest bets on the energy sector among
its peers earlier this year, raising its exposure to 14 percent
at the end of August from 6.7 percent at the end of February,
according to Lipper. The fund nearly doubled its stake in
ConocoPhillips and bought more shares in EOG Resources,
Hess Corp and Noble Energy Inc, disclosures
show.
All of those stocks are down at least 19 percent over the
past three months, badly underperforming broad benchmarks.
The Ridgeworth fund's year-to-date total return of minus 13
percent is worse than 88 percent of similar funds, according to
Morningstar Inc. Mills Riddick, manager of the fund, declined to
comment for this story.
Other portfolio managers who bet big on some energy stocks,
thinking they found bottom, or somewhere near it, have been
sorely disappointed, too.
Take the $68 billion Investment Company of America fund
, which bought nearly 23 million shares of former shale
oil boom star Chesapeake Energy Corp during the first
half of the year. That represented just 0.50 percent of the
fund's assets, but still hurt as Chesapeake shares dropped 43
percent during that time. Chesapeake stock has fallen 70 percent
since November, and 39 percent since June, to below $7 a share.
The fund, run by Capital Group's American Funds, declined to
comment, saying as a matter of policy the company does not
discuss individual holdings. The fund's year-to-date total
return of minus 8.90 percent is worse than that of 66 percent of
peers, according to Lipper. The fund is not alone as many other
managers have made bets on the belief that the slump in oil
prices would be short-lived.
By contrast, large-cap portfolio managers that did not get
caught up in the shale oil boom and remained skeptical about
crude recovery delivered positive returns for their investors,
according to the analysis.
Sonu Kalra, manager of the $20 billion Fidelity Blue Chip
Growth Fund, has kept his portfolio's exposure to
energy below 2 percent of assets.
His fund's year-to-date total return of minus 2.85 percent
is better than that of 73 percent of its peers. This year he has
eliminated positions in oil refiner Hess and oilfield
services provider Halliburton Co while hunting for more
information technology stocks.
He said what a portfolio manager chooses to avoid can often
be as important as what to own.
"It has been that type of year."
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Tomasz Janowski)