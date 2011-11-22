(Repeats with added address code)
By John Wasik
Nov 22 Is it time for investors to bail big
time on what Donald Rumsfeld called "Old Europe?"
With the right combination of funds, it's possible to build
a portfolio that sidesteps most of Western Europe. In the
process, you'll gain valuable pieces of the emerging stock and
bond markets and small companies in the U.S.
Given the steady stream of bad news, it doesn't look like
there will be major relief any time soon from the debt
migraines from Greece, Italy, Spain and Portugal. The contagion
now has spread to push borrowing costs higher for France and
Spain (see link.reuters.com/jas25s for the latest
news).
To sidestep the problems, or diversify your portfolio away
from the chaos, you can build an "Anything But Europe"
investment strategy. Here are some suggestions for that
approach:
-- THINK EMERGING MARKETS
Developing countries that fit into this definition have
tangential connections to Europe and are still growing. They
should be a staple of your portfolio anyway because of the
global opportunities they present. A good all-around vehicle is
the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM.P). Although it
concentrates more than half of its portfolio in just four
countries -- China, Brazil, South Korea and Taiwan -- it's a
good way to sample developing countries.
-- THE BRIC STRATEGY
Investing in just Brazil, Russia, India and China has
always seemed like more of a gimmick to me than a widespread
attempt to diversify in a greater array of emerging markets.
Yet, if you want to make a focused bet on these goliaths, this
is the way to go. The iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund (BKF.P) is
one approach, although it invests about two-thirds of its
holdings in China and Brazil. China and Brazil, both targeted
to grow in coming years, have a symbiotic relationship. Both
will do well under a steady-growth scenario. China needs
Brazil's agriculture output and other resources for its
increasing population. The South American country is relying
upon China as a key export market for commodities such as
soybeans.
--EMERGING MARKETS DEBT
Since the European bond market is mostly in turmoil over
sovereign debt, you can avoid most of the fray by investing in
emerging-market bonds. The PowerShares Emerging Markets
Sovereign Debt Portfolio (PCY.P) invests in bonds from
countries like Indonesia, Colombia, Qatar and Turkey.
-- U.S. SMALL COMPANIES
While they are especially sensitive to economic conditions,
small-cap companies may be good holdings to have long term
since bigger, multinational companies tend to have larger
European exposure. A broad-basket index fund such as the
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB.P) is worth considering.
I make no claim as to how any of these funds will perform
if the European contagion triggers a global recession; few
countries are immune to downturns outside of their borders. No
matter where they are based, companies are still dependent upon
growing earnings and the economies of the countries in which
they operate. Bonds are still sensitive to interest rates,
which, if they rise, will depress prices. And smaller countries
tend to have more volatile stock and bond markets.
Many of the funds I've recommended have declined in value
this year, so I'm definitely thinking long-term and only
recommend them for investors with a horizon of several decades.
None of my picks are free from risk and will be volatile as the
Europeans -- and Americans -- sort out their debt dilemmas.
It's not that I don't believe Europe will figure out how to
avoid a U.S.-style meltdown like in 2008. They may bring back
ancient currencies like the drachma or lira. Or, France and
Germany may just lead the way to craft a reformed euro zone.
And the European Central Bank might play a larger role.
There's no harm in being cautious, though. A debacle is
still possible. If you're pessimistic and regard the euro zone
as a dangerous play, you should stay away from the major
players. Long-term, I think Europeans will sort things out.
Collectively they still comprise the largest single developed
market in the world. If you include the former Eastern bloc
countries and Russia, you have a colossus that can't be
ignored.
