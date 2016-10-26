NEW YORK Oct 26 Bank-loan funds that aim to pay
investors more when interest rates increase are having their
best fundraising streak in more than two years as buyers chase
performance and the fulsome prices the investments now command.
The products, which are sold as mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds, purchase floating-rate loans which will
pay out more in interest if the key benchmark London interbank
offered rate (Libor) crosses above the 1 percent mark.
Three-month Libor is currently 0.89 percent.
Investors are eying the December U.S. Federal Reserve
monetary policy decision with increased anticipation as the
central bank is widely expected to raise rates. Such a move
could push Libor over that threshold, triggering floating-rate
borrowers to boost their payouts.
Investors look to Libor to understand short-term corporate
borrowing costs.
By contrast, a typical bond will not adjust what it pays out
even as other interest rates in the market rise.
"This is a tried-and-true asset class for performance in a
rising-rate environment," said Eaton Vance Corp
institutional portfolio manager Christopher Remington.
"Investors are getting ready."
Nearly two-thirds of the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index's
holdings are structured to pay more interest as
soon as Libor rises above a 1 percent "floor," according to S&P
Dow Jones Indices.
Three-month Libor has surged 43 percent since
late June to seven-year highs, with a good portion of the
increase tied to new regulations governing the pricing of
money-market funds, easily-traded investments generally
considered as safe as a bank deposit.
The regulations forced money-market funds that invest in
corporate debt to let their share prices float with the market
and possibly impose redemption fees in times of market stress.
In turn, those changes drove cash away from those funds,
pushing borrowing costs higher for companies that depend on
money markets.
Floating-rate loan funds tracked by Lipper's
loan-participation fund category have pulled in money in each of
the last 12 weeks, their best streak by that measure since April
2014. That amounts to $3.9 billion in new cash since July,
according to the Thomson Reuters research service.
The current streak pales in comparison to the 95 consecutive
weeks of net inflows recorded by the funds from 2012 to 2014,
according to Lipper.
The average U.S. bank-loan mutual fund investor earned just
2.8 percent a year over the last 5 years, according to a
Morningstar Inc estimate, based on data showing when
investors moved cash out of the fund.
Investors would have gained 4.7 percent had they bought and
held the fund over the entire period, the research service said.
Now investors are coming back, with values harder to find.
Sixty-two percent of the S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100
Index's loans are trading at or above their face
value, according to S&P, and many borrowers are now tying their
loans to lower one-month Libor rates to delay hitting the 1
percent threshold that would trigger raising their payments.
"If expectations are for a high single-digit or double-digit
returns, that's very likely not to be achieved," said Remington.
