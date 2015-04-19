NEW YORK, April 19 The U.S. high-yield credit
market, which has benefited from massive flows in the last few
years from investors looking for higher returns, could unravel
in about two years after the Federal Reserve starts raising
interest rates, DoubleLine Capital chief executive Jeffrey
Gundlach said on Sunday.
"I think that's the next bond market crisis," Gundlach told
TV program Wall Street Week.
Gundlach is widely followed on Wall Street because of his
timely investment calls.
"One thing that is really important that nobody talks about
or thinks about is that the entire life of the junk bond market
has been secularly declining interest rates," the DoubleLine
chief executive said.
Now that U.S. interest rates are expected to rise at least
once this year, the entire high-yield market could be at risk of
a dislocation, he said.
The concern is that liquidity could be a big problem because
of Wall Street brokerages' reduced presence in the corporate
bond market.
In the past, big banks could be counted on to make it easier
to buy and sell bonds because of their sizable inventory. But
new rules have made it more costly to hold such assets.
Once the Fed starts raising interest rates, Gundlach said
there is a risk of a run on high-yield bond funds.
He added that the companies issuing debt at higher yields
need to have strong cash flows to pay interest payments on their
bonds.
Gundlach, however, said the potential crisis in the
high-yield market will not happen over the next 18-24 months, so
investors do not have to make radical changes. "Investors should
be investing down in high-yield bonds over the next two years,"
he said.
Gundlach also warned about "highly valued" shopping mall
REITs (real estate investment trusts) because of a "secular
downward death spiral for malls."
He likewise cautioned against master limited partnerships
(MLPs) which he described as "massively leveraged." If interest
rates rise, MLP margins will collapse, Gundlach said.
MLPs, publicly traded partnerships that pass along most of
their income to investors, have been a hot product among
investors because they typically trade at higher yields
averaging between 5-6 percent.
