NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S. money market funds reduced their exposure to European banks in October due to worries that the debt turmoil in the region could spiral into a global crisis, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

As of the end of October, the 10 largest U.S. prime money funds cut their holdings of European bank debt on a dollar basis by 9 percent from September, bringing a cumulative decline of 42 percent since May, the rating agency said.

Their European bank exposure represented 34.9 percent of their total assets of $642 billion at the end of October. This was lower than the 37.7 percent at the end of September.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)