BRIEF-The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 bln of senior notes
NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S. money market funds reduced their exposure to European banks in October due to worries that the debt turmoil in the region could spiral into a global crisis, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.
As of the end of October, the 10 largest U.S. prime money funds cut their holdings of European bank debt on a dollar basis by 9 percent from September, bringing a cumulative decline of 42 percent since May, the rating agency said.
Their European bank exposure represented 34.9 percent of their total assets of $642 billion at the end of October. This was lower than the 37.7 percent at the end of September.
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he planned to sell his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, likely bringing an end to his troubled relationship with the city.
Feb 6 Israel-based generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that Chief Executive Erez Vigodman was stepping down effective immediately and would be replaced on an interim basis by Yitzhak Peterburg, who has been chairman of Teva's board of directors.