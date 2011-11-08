* Prime money funds slowed reduction to euro-zone exposure * French bank debt faced biggest cuts again in October * Funds have no exposure in Italy, Spain, Ireland, Austria * Funds also pare debt holdings in non-euro zone regions

NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. money market funds further reduced their exposure to euro-zone bank securities in October, but the pace slowed considerably from September, J.P. Morgan Securities analysts said on Tuesday.

Prime money market funds, which can invest in non-U.S. government securities, pared their holdings of commercial paper, certificates of deposit and other short-term debt issued by euro-zone banks by $24 billion in October -- less than the $72 billion decline in September, they said.

Prime money funds represent a little more than half of the $2.6 trillion U.S. money market fund industry. Their assets under management, known as AUM, shrank by $21 billion to $1.428 trillion at the end of October.

"The fact that bank exposures continue to contract faster than AUM is a sign that fund managers remain very conservative and concerned about global bank exposures to the Eurozone," JPMorgan analysts wrote in the note released late Tuesday.

Prime fund managers continued to scale back their holdings of French bank securities due to worries about those banks' hefty lending to Greece and Italy, whose political stability and heavy indebtedness could hurt the entire euro-zone economy.

Prime money funds reduced their French securities by $10 billion to $84 billion in October.

Since the flare-up of the euro-zone debt crisis in May, the funds have cut their French exposure by $156 billion. The total accounts for nearly 60 percent of the reduction in euro- zone bank securities during this period, the analysts said.

Most of the remaining French debt left in prime money funds -- about 87 percent-- is set to mature within the next month, underscoring the nervousness over potential losses to French banks if the region's debt crisis deepens, they said.

The largest U.S prime funds, which J.P. Morgan tracks, also trimmed their German bank exposure by $6 billion to $62 billion last month; cut Dutch bank exposure by $5 billion to $68 billion, and reduced Belgian bank exposure by $4 billion to $4 billion.

These funds have no exposure to Austria, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain.

Furthermore, some of the countries whose banks were seen as safer in recent months than those in the euro zone were not immune from selling by large prime money funds in October.

These funds trimmed their Canadian exposure by $3 billion to $133 billion in October, which was still up $10 billion since May, according to JPMorgan analysts.

They pared their U.S. exposure by $6 billion to $156 billion in October and by $3 billion since May. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jan Paschal)