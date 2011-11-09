(Repeats story that first ran on Tuesday with no change to
headline or text)
* Prime money funds slowed reduction in euro zone exposure
* French bank debt faced biggest cuts again in October
* Funds has no exposure in Italy, Spain, Ireland, Austria
* Funds also pare debt holdings in non-euro zone regions
NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. money market funds further
reduced their exposure to euro zone bank securities in October,
but the pace slowed considerably from September, J.P. Morgan
Securities analysts said on Tuesday.
Prime money market funds, which can invest in non-U.S.
government securities, pared their holdings of commercial
paper, certificates of deposit and other short-term debt issued
by euro zone banks by $24 billion in October, less than the $72
billion decline in September, they said.
Prime money funds represent a little more than half of the
$2.6 trillion U.S. money market fund industry. Their assets
under management (AUM) shrank by $21 billion to $1.428 trillion
at the end of October.
"The fact that bank exposures continue to contract faster
than AUM is a sign that fund managers remain very conservative
and concerned about global bank exposures to the Eurozone,"
JPMorgan analysts wrote in the note released late Tuesday.
Prime fund managers continued to scale back their holding
of French bank securities due to worries about those banks'
hefty lending to Greece and Italy, whose political stability
and heavy indebtedness could hurt the entire euro zone
economy.
Prime money funds reduced their French securities by $10
billion to $84 billion in October.
Since the flare-up of the euro zone debt crisis in May, the
funds have cut their French exposure by $156 billion. The total
accounts for nearly 60 percent of the reduction in euro zone
bank securities during this period, the analysts said.
Most of the remaining French debt left in prime money funds
-- about 87 percent-- are set to mature within the next month,
underscoring the nervousness over potential losses to French
bank if the region's debt crisis deepens, they said.
The largest U.S prime funds, which J.P. Morgan tracks, also
trimmed their German bank exposure by $6 billion to $62 billion
last month; Dutch bank exposure by $5 billion to $68 billion
and Belgian bank exposure by $4 billion to $4 billion.
These funds have no exposure to Austria, Ireland, Italy,
Luxembourg and Spain.
Furthermore, some of the countries whose banks are seen
safer in recent month than those in the euro zone were not
immune from selling by large prime money funds in October.
These funds trimmed their Canadian exposure by $3 billion
to $133 billion in October, which was still up $10 billion
since May, according to JPMorgan analysts.
They pared their U.S. exposure by $6 billion to $156
billion in October and by $3 billion since May.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)