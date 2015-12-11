NEW YORK Dec 11 A potential move by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission to broaden regulation of
derivatives use has industry officials worried it could hamper
the ability of exchange-traded funds and mutual funds to amp up
returns.
The SEC put the derivatives question on the agenda for its
meeting on Friday, noting only that it would consider a proposed
rule governing how funds use derivatives.
While the details of the regulator's approach are not yet
public and a decision to go forward with a proposal not certain,
the meeting follows recent speeches by commission staff members
hinting of limits on the use of derivatives by ETFs and other
funds.
Derivatives are financial securities, including swap
agreements and options contracts, that are valued on the basis
of another asset instead of having their own intrinsic value.
One potential SEC approach - requiring funds to hold in
reserve the full value of the derivatives they use - "would put
the funds out of business," said one industry lawyer, who asked
not to be named.
About $35.6 billion is invested in U.S. funds that aim to
juice returns by multiplying the returns - or their inverse -
of some indexes. Popular funds, for example, include the
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury, which attempts
to deliver two times the opposite return of an index of U.S.
government bonds that mature in about 20 years.
These funds use derivatives - such as swap agreements, in
which the fund and another party agree to exchange the returns
on a set of investments - to deliver their results.
Because derivatives may not be as easily traded as stocks
and bonds, this could produce more risks. The counterparty might
not be able to pay off the terms of the swap during a big
sell-off, for example.
The SEC declined to comment. Last month, a top SEC staff
member, Dave Grim, said in a speech that the SEC's Division of
Investment Management was developing a recommendation that would
include "measures to appropriately limit the leverage these
instruments may create."
Financial industry professionals already are defending the
use of derivatives in advance of SEC actions.
"One of the dangers I see here is the baby gets thrown out
with the bath water," said Andy Nybo, partner and global head of
research and consulting at TABB Group, a consultancy. "Some of
these strategies could be used for risk-management purposes."
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Dan Grebler)