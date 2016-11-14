NEW YORK Nov 14 Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory should provide a boost to Russian stocks by bringing an end to Western economic sanctions against the country, Arjun Jayaraman, a co-portfolio manager of the $2.9 billion Causeway Emerging Markets fund, said in an interview on Monday.

"Russia is a place where we're looking to increase our overweight," said Jayaraman, whose 10th and 11th-largest positions are in Russian stocks, according to Morningstar data.

Shares of oil company Lukoil, for instance, are up 3.5 percent over the last week and are up 31 percent for the year to date. Shares of Sberbank of Russia, are up 6.1 percent over the last week and are up 49.6 percent for the year to date.

Trump, who was accused by Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton of being a "puppet" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke to Putin on Monday and the Kremlin said later in a statement that the two countries should "return to pragmatic, mutually beneficial cooperation."

Russia's ruble currency and stocks gained in the wake of Trump's victory last week.

Jayaraman's fund is up 7.9 percent for the year, slightly outpacing the average performance among diversified emerging markets funds this year, according to Morningstar. (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jennifer Ablan, Cynthia Osterman and Dan Grebler)