NEW YORK, April 12 A Texas-sized selloff of
companies based in the Lone Star State is helping one small-cap
fund manager produce outsized returns.
Craig Hodges, co-portfolio manager of the $6.2 million
Hodges Pure Contrarian fund, is up 17.1 percent for
the year through Monday, nearly triple that of any other
small-cap core fund tracked by Morningstar, and nearly 20
percentage points better than the 2.7 percent decline in the
benchmark Russell 2000.
Hodges is prospering mainly by buying Texas-based
homebuilders, banks and hotel chains whose shares were caught up
in the deep selloff in early 2016 triggered by fears that oil
prices would dip into the $20 range. At one point, the large-cap
benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 was down 10.5 percent for
the year to date; it is now flat on the year.
"You're seeing these algorithms sell anything based in Texas
because they think it's all tied up to energy," said Hodges, who
is based in Dallas. "I get questions from investors outside of
the state about whether everyone is having to sell their house
in Dallas, when Dallas housing is as strong as it's ever been."
Overall, Hodges now has about 40 percent of his fund in
companies based in Texas, double the number from two years ago.
Few investors take such regional bets, though those that do
often have a successful track record, said Todd Rosenbluth,
director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
St. Paul, Minnesota-based firm Mairs & Power Inc, for
example, only invests in companies based in the Upper Midwest.
Its funds have finished in the top quartile of their peer groups
over the last one, three and ten years, according to Lipper
data. There are no exchange traded funds that only own companies
based in a specific state.
The average Texas-based company on the New York Stock
Exchange is down 2.2 percent for the year, compared with a 1.1
percent gain for all companies listed, according to Thomson
Reuters data. The average Texas-based stock on the Nasdaq,
meanwhile, is down 6.3 percent, compared with an average loss of
5 percent for all Nasdaq companies.
Hodges has been buying companies like hotel chain La Quinta
Holdings Inc, country club owner ClubCorp Holdings Inc
, homebuilder LGI Homes Inc and regional bank
Independent Bank Group Inc, many of which are still
down significantly this year.
La Quinta, for instance, is down 8 percent in 2016. Hodges
began buying the company, which has approximately 25 percent of
its hotels in Texas, when it dipped below $10 per share in early
Feb. It now trades at approximately $12.50 per share. A similar
buy-low strategy has worked for his ClubCorp purchase.
"It's become pretty opportunistic by this point," he said.
