By David Randall
| NEW YORK, March 31
Even the most exciting
companies become boring eventually, though not always as
suddenly as they have this year.
After steep U.S. market declines at the start of 2016
brought some once high-flying stocks down to earth, many
familiar and formerly fast-growing companies now find themselves
cheap enough to be targets of value fund managers.
Value funds - those which typically emphasize strong balance
sheets, low share prices and steady dividends over revenue
growth - are picking up companies including Apple Inc,
Gilead Sciences Inc, Coach Inc, and Whole Foods
Market Inc that a year ago were notching all-time highs
and were widely held by growth-oriented funds.
Mutual fund managers say it is unusual for companies to
transition from growth to value so rapidly, even if they suffer
a slowdown in sales or share price drop. But several factors
make the current period unusual: At lower share prices in an era
of low interest rates, companies are prized by value fund
managers because they offer dividends that outstrip the 10-year
Treasury yield of 1.8 percent while also offering the chance for
share price growth.
"Traditionally it was pretty easy to draw the line between
growth and more income-oriented stocks," said George Young,
co-portfolio manager of the $438 million Villere Balanced Fund.
"Now all of a sudden you see these companies that are more
growth-oriented start to look attractive as income plays."
Shares of Gilead Sciences, for instance, are down
approximately 25 percent from their all-time high in June due to
investor fear that sales growth may have peaked. Yet its
dividend yield is up to 1.9 percent, a 35 percent increase from
June, while funds such as the 21.6 billion T Rowe Value Fund
have been buying shares.
Meanwhile, the $7 billion Goldman Sachs Mid-Cap Value fund
picked up 1.3 million shares of Whole Foods and become its
largest buyer among mutual funds over the last three months,
according to Lipper data. At the same time, the $15.8 billion
MainStay Large Cap Growth fund was its largest overall seller,
shedding 3.6 million shares. Shares of Whole Foods are down 6.3
percent for the year to date.
PUSH INTO TECHNOLOGY
The push for new value stocks comes at a time when
traditionally value-oriented sectors like consumer staples
stocks or utilities that pay high dividends have been bid up to
record levels, pushing fund managers further afield in search of
attractive buys.
Technology, led by Apple, has emerged as one of their new
favorites, with value funds run by Fidelity, American Funds and
Thornburg among the largest buyers of the company over the last
six months. Overall, the average value fund now has
12.1 percent of its portfolio in technology companies, a jump of
22 percent from three years ago, according to Morningstar.
The T Rowe Value Fund, meanwhile, sold 8.5 million shares of
General Electric Co - once a solid value stock before a
corporate turnaround to focus on data analytics that has helped
the company trade at a valuation double that of Facebook Inc
- and added shares of software company Juniper Networks
Inc.
Yet former growth companies that have experienced their
ownership base changing over to more value-oriented owners could
be in line for more shareholder-friendly demands such as
increasing dividends or buybacks, said Todd Rosenbluth, director
of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
"A growth stock is much more likely to get a longer leash
because its investors by nature are thinking ahead to what this
company could become. Value fund managers by comparison are much
more focused on the right now," he said.
