Nov 4 Nearly all pension funds and other institutional investors had positive performance in the third quarter of 2013, with a median quarterly return of 4.42 percent, data from Wilshire Associates showed on Monday.

U.S. public pension funds run by states and cities outperformed all other kinds of funds, returning 4.92 percent in the third quarter.

The overall results are an improvement compared to the second quarter, when all funds posted their first median decline in a year, down .06 percent.

The benchmark Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service contains data for more than 1,800 different plans with assets totaling more than $3.43 trillion.

Corporate funds returned a median 4.09 percent for the third quarter, while foundations and endowments returned a median 4.48 percent, the data showed.