* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
Nov 4 Nearly all pension funds and other institutional investors had positive performance in the third quarter of 2013, with a median quarterly return of 4.42 percent, data from Wilshire Associates showed on Monday.
U.S. public pension funds run by states and cities outperformed all other kinds of funds, returning 4.92 percent in the third quarter.
The overall results are an improvement compared to the second quarter, when all funds posted their first median decline in a year, down .06 percent.
The benchmark Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service contains data for more than 1,800 different plans with assets totaling more than $3.43 trillion.
Corporate funds returned a median 4.09 percent for the third quarter, while foundations and endowments returned a median 4.48 percent, the data showed.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes